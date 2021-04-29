42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch Burn A Giant Confederate Flag In "4 Da Gang" Video

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch release the music video for "4 Da Gang."

42 Dugg is the future. Teaming up with his fellow torchbearer Roddy Ricch for their Scorpion-sampling banger "4 Da Gang," the Detroit and Compton duo has officially released the fiery music video for the single.

Over the last few years, 42 Dugg has proven that he has all the makings of a rap superstar. He's got one of the most interesting voices in hip-hop. He's signed to a joint deal with Yo Gotti and Lil Baby. And he's been firing on all cylinders, dropping quality music videos and innovating his sound using surprising samples. "4 Da Gang" kicks off a new chapter for 42 Dugg as he collaborates with Roddy Ricch on the Spike Jordan-directed video, which sees them standing in front of a massive Confederate flag that they set on fire.

Check out the impactful new video above and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments. Stay tuned for more new music from 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch.