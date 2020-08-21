mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

42 Dugg Announces New Project With Chill Single "Free Merey"

Alex Zidel
August 21, 2020 00:28
Free Merey
42 Dugg capitalizes on his buzz, releasing his new single "Free Merey" and announcing a new full-length project.


42 Dugg is behind some of the best rap songs of the year. "We Paid" is presently going off and, just a few months ago, "Grace" was doing the same. Both songs are collaborations with his mentor Lil Baby, who signed him to a deal with 4PF.

In addition to his ties to Baby, 42 Dugg is also signed to a deal with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group. In his brand new video for "Free Merey," which came out today, he and Gotti are sitting down at a major label meeting to discuss the future for the rising Detroit rapper, but they end up walking out and turning down the lucrative offer. Apparently that situation actually mirrors real life.

"Free Merey" is the latest song to release from the bubbling 25-year-old. It's the first song to release from his upcoming full-length project, which was announced today.

"I’m betting on myself with this," said Dugg about the new record and the content of the video. "My team and I know that I’m a different type of artist and hustler, so it needs to be a special situation for us. I’m always gonna be me and kill the rap game – no matter the money and the fame."

Listen to his new track below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Label tryna tell me to switch my style
Say I’m in the hood too much and I’m too wild
Long as y'all get yours, I'ma get mine

