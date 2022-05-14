Kendrick Lamar's "N95" Music Video Preview: Watch

Yesterday (May 13), Kendrick Lamar released his highly-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. After not creating any solo projects for more than five years, the 34-year-old shocked fans when he revealed that this would be his last studio album under Top Dawg Entertainment. Since he told the date of his release, social media users have been raving about his return to music.

His newest project, which turned out to be a double album, consisted of 18 songs altogether. Features included artists like Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and others. As of now, according to Apple Music, his highest-ranking songs are "United Grief," "N95," and "Worldwide Steppers."





As fans continue to listen to all of the tracks, it seems that they can also prepare to watch some visuals. Just hours after the album dropped, Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar's business partner and co-founder of their media company pgLang, shared a snippet of a music video onto his Twitter account.

All the captions stated was, "N95." The 18-second clip started by having the words "THIS SH*T HARD" plastered across the screen in red as the intro to the record played. From there, the camera pans up to show a beach. Sitting in the sand is a little boy of color looking out into the ocean. There, Kendrick Lamar is dressed in white and floating above the water.

What's even more interesting about this preview, though, is that it's been seen before. Back in September of 2020, a video was shared on social media of the exact same setting. In the clip, K.Dot is attached to a harness as his camera crew directed his movements.