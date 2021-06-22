Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's Apparent Drunk Appearance At "Verzuz" Explained

BY Aron A. 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images f
Fans noticed how Swizz Beatz and Timbaland seemed like they were drinking at their Verzuz rematch in May.

Verzuz is known to get a bit sloppy at times. What's positioned to be a competitive evening of artists performing their biggest hits often turns into a celebration of catalogs. Swizz and Timbaland's rematch at Club LIV was largely celebratory with a crowd in front of them turning up as they breezed through some of their biggest hits.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans quickly noticed how both Timbo and Swizz may have been drinking throughout the evening to the point where they became largely inebriated. Neither party confirmed that this was true but fans began putting together the pieces. On May 30th, the two had performed their biggest hits alongside each other in Miami but earlier in the day, they had been filming an episode of Drink Champs. NORE and DJ EFN's podcast centers around their guests divulging untold stories while having a few drinks. 

"When @THEREALSWIZZZ and @Timbaland did their @verzuzonline episode, I thought 'damn they’re kinda shit faced,'" a fan wrote on Twitter. "Turns out they recorded an episode of @Drinkchamps with @noreaga and @djEFN at 10 am that morning of the #VERZUZ lol."

EFN retweeted the post, adding, "100 percent facts." HipHopDX later reached out to the Drink Champs co-host who downplayed just how faded Swizz Beatz and Timbo were after recording the episode. "I wouldn’t say [they were] trashed, but they got nice [laughs]. We all did. We had fun. It was definitely the earliest recording Drink Champs ever did," he said.

In related news, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are set to appear on Verzuz this Friday, June 26th. 

https://twitter.com/_/status/1407119523573125126

[Via]


About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Gram Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Go All Out For 11th Anniversary & Share Photo Dump 6.7K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Music Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out Justin Timberlake At "Verzuz" 6.6K
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Tech Swizz Beatz Dismisses Backlash To His & Timbaland's "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk 1365
Erika Goldring/Getty Images , Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Music Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's "Verzuz" Battle: Fans React 4.6K