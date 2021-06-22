Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's Apparent Drunk Appearance At "Verzuz" Explained

Verzuz is known to get a bit sloppy at times. What's positioned to be a competitive evening of artists performing their biggest hits often turns into a celebration of catalogs. Swizz and Timbaland's rematch at Club LIV was largely celebratory with a crowd in front of them turning up as they breezed through some of their biggest hits.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans quickly noticed how both Timbo and Swizz may have been drinking throughout the evening to the point where they became largely inebriated. Neither party confirmed that this was true but fans began putting together the pieces. On May 30th, the two had performed their biggest hits alongside each other in Miami but earlier in the day, they had been filming an episode of Drink Champs. NORE and DJ EFN's podcast centers around their guests divulging untold stories while having a few drinks.

"When @THEREALSWIZZZ and @Timbaland did their @verzuzonline episode, I thought 'damn they’re kinda shit faced,'" a fan wrote on Twitter. "Turns out they recorded an episode of @Drinkchamps with @noreaga and @djEFN at 10 am that morning of the #VERZUZ lol."



EFN retweeted the post, adding, "100 percent facts." HipHopDX later reached out to the Drink Champs co-host who downplayed just how faded Swizz Beatz and Timbo were after recording the episode. "I wouldn’t say [they were] trashed, but they got nice [laughs]. We all did. We had fun. It was definitely the earliest recording Drink Champs ever did," he said.

In related news, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are set to appear on Verzuz this Friday, June 26th.



