Last night, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz used the Verzuz platform they created to stage an epic rematch, effectively bringing things full circle following their first match in March of 2020. Since they first went head-to-head, Verzuz has grown in scale considerably, to the point where last night's tilt took place in front of a packed crowd at the LIV Nightclub in Miami.

Given that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are widely considered to be two of hip-hop's greatest producers of all, boasting incredible catalogs with no shortage of hits and deep cuts, many tuned in to watch the celebratory -- and of course competitive -- occasion. And with so many people tuning in, it's no wonder that the reactions were flying on social media. With many immediately noting a disparity between Swizzy and Timbo's fashion choices, focus eventually shifted the music, with several people concluding that Timbo's versatility was a tough mountain to overcome for any competitor.

That's not to say Swizzy lost the crowd vote entirely, as the wily legend has more than a few tricks up his sleeve -- especially when he came through with an unreleased J. Cole verse on the DMX "Bath Salts" posse cut. Still, he did find himself subjected to one comedic throughline, as many noted his aversion to Timbo's unrelenting stream of Justin Timberlake classics.

Be sure to check out some of the reactions to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz battle, a hip-hop celebration during which the CIRCO was absolutely flowing. "Tonight was a good night blessings," reflects Swizz, with a day-after IG post. "Thx @timbaland for celebrating with me King we did it. Humbled."