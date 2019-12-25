Lil Baby Advises Younger Generation Against Street Life: "That Sh*t Be Hard"

BY Erika Marie 5.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images
Lil Baby
He also said being from the 'hood is no excuse to get into trouble.

Quality Control's rising artist Lil Baby is hoping that with his success, he can influence others to walk a better path. The 25-year-old Atlanta rapper knows what it's like to "run the streets" and get into trouble, and he counts himself as one of the lucky ones who were able to follow an honest career path. In a chat with the ATL's Hot 107.9, Lil Baby talked about advising younger generations to stay in school while also exposing them to the other side of things so he can "show folks something different in life."

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I always hung around n*ggas way older than me so I done seen it all," Lil Baby said. "N*ggas who made it, n*ggas who didn't make it and got killed, n*ggas that went to jail. Ever since I been young I just watch and put what I put with me and became me. It was hard but it could have been easier. I advise all my lil bros like, yeah, y'all go to school. That sh*t matter when you... 'Cause if you do something wrong, you gotta be doin' something right. You get locked up and go to them judges and [tell] them folks like, 'I gotta go to school,' they'll spare you. They'll be more lenient. But when it's like, oh, you don't go to school? You ain't got no job? I got somethin' for you."

He also said just because someone comes from the 'hood, it doesn't mean they can't be successful. "I don't ever really feel like your environment can make you this or that," Lil Baby said, noting that he knows people who came from his neighborhood that received scholarships. "That ain't no excuse. It's basically what you wanna do. I wanted to run the streets so you know where that sh*t landed me, being in jail. It ain't it's all good, flashy. That sh*t be hard." Watch a clip of his interview below.


About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming a Features Editor, highlighting long-form content and interviews with some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, Amy Luciani, and Omerettà—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Image provided to HNHH by artist Original Content Rise & Grind: BIG30 Says He & Pooh Shiesty Are Bringing Back "Real-Deal Street Music" 9.9K
Image via Getty images News Bow Wow Delays "Underrated" Until 2012 406
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 21.2K
Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema &amp; Television Sports Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland 1.7K
Comments 3