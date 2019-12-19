After it was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine would be spending some extra time in prison, many of his fans swarmed the rapper's girlfriend's social pages to see if she would comment on his sentence. Jade, one of the strippers involved in Cardi B's assault case, has been heavily involved in 6ix9ine's life for over a year. She's stuck with him through thick and thin, serving as his ride-or-die as he sits behind bars for the next few months. She's gotten tattoos of his likeness, dyed her hair rainbow colors, posted throwback videos with him and more. The fact that she only met the rapper a couple of weeks before his arrest is astounding. Since he was sentenced, Jade has updated her page with a new video, singing along to a Lil Baby song, flexing her multicolor nails (for 6ix9ine) and proving that she could care less about the verdict.

Listening to "Catch The Sun" from her boyfriend's former collaborator Lil Baby, Jade made sure to show everyone just how unbothered she truly is. At this point, she's already waited a year so another eleven months should be pretty easy to sit through. Even still, there's a chance that 69 is released this summer after his lawyer Lance Lazarro suggested that July 2020 would be his lucky month.

The woman reposted several fan quotes about the video, co-signing their admissions that she's a "loyal bae" and "drama-free." Do you think she'll still be around for Tekashi69 by the time he gets out?