24Heavy Shares "Now Or Never" Album Ft. Quavo, Lil Keed, Marlo, Jas Prince, & Ricky Hill

Quality Control returns with an album that they hope will make just as many waves as the label's previous projects. This time around, the hitmaking collective spotlights 24Heavy as he shares his second album of 2020: Now or Never. The rapper first boasted that there were 13 tracks on the project, but it looks as if only 12 made the final cut. Back in March, 24Heavy dropped off his Pandemic record that hosted features from Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and many more.

On Now or Never, listeners will find additional vocals from Quavo, Lil Keed, Jas Prince, Ricky Hill, and Quality Control's Marlo. Back in July, the industry lost a rising talent when Marlo was fatally shot in Atlanta. R.I.P. to a star in the making. Stream 24Heavy's Now or Never and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Wins & Losses

2. No Go

3. We Ready ft. Quavo

4. Red Eye

5. Do Or Die

6. Toxic

7. Slime Mobb ft. Marlo, Lil Keed

8. Face One

9. Enemies

10. Heart Breaker

11. Hold Me Down ft. Ricky Hill, Jas Prince

12. Got You