24Heavy's Star-Studded "Pandemic" Features Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, & More

24Heavy has been featured on the Quality Control compilation tapes, but he has not had his chance to shine on his own yet. The rising rapper is following up the success of countless stars before him, breaking out from under the tutelage of Coach K and P. In the midst of a global Pandemic, Heavy decided it would be the perfect time to release some new music, putting together some of his favorites tunes and packaging them as a singular tape for his latest release.

Pandemic is the most recent project released by 24Heavy, featuring stars like Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more. Spanning thirteen songs, this is a suitable introduction to what this Atlanta speaker is all about.

Listen below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Mo' Problems

2. Make It

3. Slime Mobb (feat. Marlo & Lil Keed)

4. Ride

5. Blood Diamonds

6. Longtime (feat. Young Thug)

7. On Fleek (feat. Gunna)

8. Thuggin Alone (feat. Y&R Mookey)

9. Beast (feat. Lil Baby)

10. Nobody's Safe

11. Deceive

12. Emotions

13. Dem The Lights