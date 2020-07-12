Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo has reportedly passed away at the age of 27. According to XXL, he was shot and killed on a Georgia highway at the early hours of the morning. A video started to circulate Twitter and Instagram this morning the car Marlo was reportedly in left on the side of the highway with a group of people surrounding it.

Though there hasn't actually been any other information provided, several members of the Quality Control roster paid homage to Marlo. Lil Yachty and JT were among the first to shed light on the news. Yachty revealed that he was just in the studio with Marlo before his death. Other rappers from the hip-hop community at large also shared their condolences such as Russ, Reese LAFLARE, Yella Beezy, K Camp, and Southside also paid their respect.

Marlo has been apart of the Quality Control family since 2017. A close affiliate of Lil Baby, they went on to release their joint project 2 The Hard Way shortly after Marlo signed to QC. He's released several projects under the label including 1st n 3rd, The Real 1 and 9th Ward God. He also made several appearances on Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 1 and 2.

RIP Marlo.

