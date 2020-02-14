Young Chop & Calboy Secure A Check On "Need That Bag"

Young Chop extends his production to Calboy who is leading the new wave of drill music in uChicago.

Nearly a decade after the groundbreaking release of "I Don't Like" and Young Chop's influence has seeped into current sound of hip-hop evidently. He's moved past just being recognized as a producer, releasing music as an artist as well. Today, he teamed up with the rising Chicago star, Calboy for their new single, "Need That Bag." Although it can be argued that it takes more from Atlanta's trap sound than drill, the two still make a compelling duo on the song. The auto-tuned melodies drive the pain in their voices as they detail hard times and what they had to do to get themselves a bag. Chop still proves he's an incredible producer in the game as flaunts his skills as a double-edged sword in the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop a perc, take two to the head, ah
Four-five, I'll leave 'em dead, ah
Count a hunnid thousand layin' in my bed, now
N***as talkin' sh*t, I fill they ass with lead, now


