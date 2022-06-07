After being one of several artists dissed in NBA YoungBoy's single "I Hate YoungBoy" months ago, 21 Savage is speaking out. The Louisiana rapper has been under house arrest in Utah as his federal case moves forward, and back in February, he dropped the track that mentions Lil Durk, the rapper's fiancée India Royale, Durk's father, the late King Von, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, the 4PF crew, and 21. It was reportedly a response to Durk's "AHHH HA" where the Chicago rapper was said to have taken verbal aim at YoungBoy, resulting in this response.

Prior to this exchange, in an interview with DJ Akademiks last Fall, 21 Savage was asked about the ongoing beef between former friends Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy. At the time, 21 said that many artists won't work with YoungBoy because of their loyalty to Durk.

"You don't have to pick sides," he said at the time. "But you gotta be a certain type of artist to be in the middle." More recently, 21 Savage caught up with Math Hoffa and was asked if he has done anything on his end to put this beef to rest.

"Nah, hell nah," he said. Sometimes, according to Savage, situations are too far gone for others to interject. “Certain sh*t you can’t even—you don’t try... Certain sh*t, you just know, ain’t no trying.”

The Rap world has lost several artists, and it seems as if that number is increasing exponentially in recent years, so there have been ongoing calls for peace. We're not sure if those messages have reached NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk, but considering that they are both still battling serious court cases, their peers want the two to put it all behind them.

Check out 21 Savage below.