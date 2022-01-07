If there's anyone who can nail a feature, it's 21 Savage. The 29-year-old recording artist's most recent appearance arrived at midnight, on Gunna's DS4EVER, which sees the two link up on the project's fifth track, "thought i was playing."

The album as a whole has a handful of noteworthy features from names like Young Thug, Kodak Black, Chloe Bailey, Lil Baby, Future, G Herbo, Nechie, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, and Roddy Ricch, but it seems that 21's verse has already emerged as a fan favourite – particularly his quip aimed at Kimye.

"Never tucked my tail, I went to war with real killers (Pussy)/I'm your wifey surgeon, dawg, I give her lip fillers (Pussy)/SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim (21)/Sippin' on pimp juice, watch my brim (21)," the UK-born rapper spits during his mic time.

Reviews of DS4EVER have been pouring in across the internet, with much of the discussion turning towards Savage's appearance. "21 Savage genuinely can't drop a bad feature, it's getting ridiculous," one person wrote. Others added, "we need a new Savage album man," and "yet another feature of the year level verse on #DS4EVER."

At the end of 2021, the "Slidin" rapper revealed which of last year's features that he put out was his favourite – "Child's Play" with Yung Nudy. Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH for more updates on 21 Savage later.