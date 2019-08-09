Although he held back from disclosing any more information about Savage Mode 2 - the sequel to his breakout collaborative tape with Metro Boomin - 21 Savage did agree to share his top five favorite rappers of all-time with Complex. The Atlanta rapper's list goes as follows: “Number one would have to be 21 Savage. Number two is Jay-Z. Number three is Biggie. Four is Young Nudy. And my number five would probably be Nipsey Hussle.”

Yesterday, Savage also joined the plethora of rappers with an alcohol-brand partnership. His new campaign with Tequila Avión, “Depart. Elevate. Arrive.”, was unveiled with two promotional videos starring the rapper. Playing on the name of the company, the campaign is based around the theme of flying, which consequently pivots into a discussion of borders. On the surface, the slogan celebrates artists who are able to create and innovate as if free from any limitations. However, 21 Savage's discussion of what the campaigns means to him can be easily connected to the immigration issues he experienced earlier this year. In one of the videos, he says, "When I'm in the air flying, there's nothing like it. There's no boundaries, no borders, no traffic. It feel like a relief from everything. Borders separate people. It denies them access to other things in life that, you know, I feel everyone should be able to experience."

Shoutout 21 Savage for always keeping in mind the bigger picture and spreading important messages. His good heart was also apparent with his 4th Annual "Issa Back 2 School" Drive that took place this past Sunday.