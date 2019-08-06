On Sunday, 21 Savage held his 4th annual Issa Back 2 School Drive in Decatur, Georgia. The event, which was done in association with his Leading By Example Foundation, saw the ATL rapper giving back to the kids in his community. In fact, more than 2,300 kids were given backpacks containing school supplies, uniforms, and sneakers. Meanwhile, free haircuts, health screenings, and other activities were also available to those who attended as well.

In addition to that, 21 Savage also donated $15,000 to the non-profit organization Juma to help them in their efforts to get youths to open up bank accounts and to educate them in financial literacy.

"It takes being from here to understand what is needed," 21 said last year about the drive. "This is Dekalb County, I grew up here and I want to make sure these kids have nothing to worry about.”

During this year's event, 21 explained to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "It’s important to give back, because these same people support me, so I support them.”

Check out some of the pictures from the event (below).