21 Savage hit The Shrine Auditorium on Friday for the rare concert showing in Los Angeles. Ever since he was detained back in February, 21 Savage has reduced his public profile to the minimum levels required of him as a famous entity. 21 Savage managed a little bit of everything throughout the concert showing: he paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle, performed a medley of the hits (listed below) and even, get this... accounted for his partnership with Metro Boomin by inviting the elusive figure to join him on stage.

Friday evening's Set List

"My Choppa Hate N---as"

"Red Opps"

"Don’t Come Out The House"

"10 Freaky Girls"

"No Advance"

"Ocean Drive"

"No Heart"

"Rap Saved Me"

"Disrespectful"

"BBO (Bad Bitches Only)"

"Wish Wish"

"rockstar"

"a lot"

"monster"

"ball w/o you"

"pad lock"

"asmr"

"break da law"

"1.5"

"out for the night"

"can’t leave without it"

"X"

"Bank Account"

Best of all, with Metro Boomin onstage, 21 Savage took a moment to update his fans on the excruciating wait over Savage Mode 2, the long-anticipated sequel to their first mixtape as a groupable entity (in 2016).

Although 21 Savage has said in the past, that he envisioned himself and Metro Boomin completing the saga, Savage Mode 2's "progress" was anything but a foregone conclusion - given the fact that Metro Boomin had gone silent during his two-year repose. Without Metro, the needle doesn't budge.

