avion tequila
- Music21 Savage Names His Top Five Rappers, Including HimselfAlways be your own biggest fan.By Noah C
- Original ContentPour Up: A Complete List Of Rapper Alcohol BrandsFrom Drake to E-40, here is our list of rappers investing, creating or creatively steering liquor brands.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJeezy Has Sold His Tequila Avion Stake, Will Remain Involved With BrandJeezy has cashed in his ownership stake in Tequila Avion. By Matt F
- Music VideosJeezy & Diddy Live Lavishly In The "Bottles Up" VideoJeezy comes through with the official video for the Diddy assisted "Bottles Up."By Aron A.
- NewsJeezy & Diddy Link Up On "Bottles Up"Jeezy & Puff Daddy drop an ode to liquor endorsements on "Bottles Up." By Aron A.