Perhaps it was a conscious decision on Young Chop's part to air out his issues about a few rappers in the middle of quarantine seeing how even Casanova isn't outside anymore. The majority of them have expressed their concern for his mental health while also asking their fans to pray for him. Still, Chop has continued his Instagram Tirade, going as far as calling out Jay-Z, Jeezy, and many other elder statesmen in the game.



21 Savage was among the initial targets of the drill producer's rant. Chop suggested that the "A Lot" rapper wasn't the same person he is in his music which already warranted a response from 21. Days later, Chop continued to take aim at 21 Savage on Instagram and sharing an exchange that went down in the DMs. "U think u tough cuz u from Chicago," 21 wrote to Chop.

21 returned to the 'Gram where he hosted a little IG Live party with his fans during these quarantined times. "You think just 'cause you from Chicago, you just the toughest n***a in America. Like, that shit -- n***as down here don't give a fuck," he said. "It's pussy n***as in every inch of the world. It's p*ssy n***as in the most treacherous hoods. It's n***as that's hoes, at the end of the day."

"All that 'I'm from here. I'm from there,' it don't mean nothing. N***a don't give a fuck where you from," he added Peep the rant below.