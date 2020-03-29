faking their credibilityYoung Chop has been wildin' out all week. It all began at the beginning of the week when Gillie Da King hopped on Instagram Live with him and asked who he thought which rappers were faking their credibility in the streets. Lil Wayne, French Montana, Meek Mill, and 21 Savage were among the names he listed off and received a response from everyone except Weezy.

He returned to Instagram today where he continued his tirade and began aiming at some legendary figures in hip-hop. Describing Jeezy as a hoe, and sharing a photo of Jay-Z captioned, "F*ck his life," Chop continued to take aim at Diddy and T.I. He did, however, sprinkle in some love for 50 Cent, Big Meech and Pimp C.

Whatever problem he has with Meek Mill still persists, though. "In this fraud as n***a making y’all believe he that nigga @meekmill get jay z Dick out of your mouth pussy," he added along with a video roasting Meek for his looks over the years.

The most unexpected target throughout this whole thing was Spike Lee. "Bitch where is my money @officialspikelee before I beat yo old ass I need more then 3k goofy for a movie. do the right thing spike," he said.

You might be wondering yourself, "why Young Chop is acting like this these days?" Though there isn't a concrete answer, it seems like the album he has dropping on Friday might have something to do with it.