Chicago producer-rapper Young Chop dissed 21 Savage on Instagram, Saturday, adding to the list of artists he's dissed recently.

"I state facts. Yeah, I'm saying niggas' names. Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God," Chops says in a video on his social media. "And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga. What's up, nigga. Let the people know that. "

He continued, "The reason you don't walk around with no jewelry. Let them know that. With yo' bitch ass. You a bitch. And I walk around with all my jewelry on. And my shit real. Fuck wrong with you?"

Chop dissed Meek Mill earlier this week, calling him scary: "That boy really scary like that though."

Mill responded on Twitter saying, "It’s obvious chop having some mental issues. Y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well."

Chop has also called out Lil Wayne, French Montana and Cassidy recently. Perhaps this self-isolation is boring enough to provoke Chop.

21 Savage has yet to respond.

