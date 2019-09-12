Seasons change regularly and we've just got to learn to deal with that. Unless you're lucky enough to live in a place where it's beautiful all the time, you know the struggle of having to adjust to temperature changes, snowfalls, and random fits of anger on the part of Mother Nature. During the warmer months of 2019, one major trend took the world by storm and it was created within the hip-hop community. Megan Thee Stallion coined the phrase Hot Girl Summer, which absolutely took over everyone's vocabulary. Whether you were living your best life and driving the boat with your girls or working on yourself to get right for next year, this summer was all about self-improvement. 21 Savage has been adamant that he's looking for a wife in the past but right now, he's moreso looking to ruin your life.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Posting a new photo of himself to Instagram, the Atlanta-based rhymer put a smile on his face and outlined exactly what he'll be doing this autumn. "Hot girl summer is over it’s officially fuckboy fall," wrote Savage. Now that we're nearing mid-September, it's about time we wave goodbye to Hot Girl Summer. Lizzo may be trying her hardest to replace it with Fat Girl Fall and Meg is keeping her eyes peeled on Hot Nerd Fall. Does 21 Savage have them both beat though?