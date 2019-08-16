Megan Thee Stallion has established herself as one of the game's most influential voices, and she's barely had time to set up base camp. Such is a testament to her sheer marketability, which has drawn in fans with the ferocity of a thousand magnets. Following her crash landing, Megan wasted little time in establishing the Hot Girl Summer movement, which most recently culminated in a single of the same name, featuring the combined talents of Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Suffice it to say, she's really running things out here, whether you'd care to admit it or not.

As summer winds to a close, some have wondered what that entails for the Hot Girl movement's de-facto leader. Yet Megan is not about to slow her roll. Being that she also moonlights as an Academic, it seems only natural for her to put on for the nerds in waiting. Luckily, Megan has already planned her next move. “Being a hot girl is like a lifestyle, and everyone knows I’m still in college,” Megan explains to Access. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real Hot Nerd Fall, so I’m just about to start puttin’ on for all my school girls.”

Have you bought into Thee Stallion's hype? If so, look forward to autumn lined with even more Hot Girl Antics. As do the leaves fall to the ground, so too do the booty cheeks.