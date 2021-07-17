The rapper formerly known as Tity Boi seems to be retiring from the genre that made him great. Trap music has been a vibe for 2 Chainz, and he's been immaculate at making it. However, change can be good for everybody. It's possible that the rapper is ready for a musical and brand evolution, much as Jay-Z did in the mid-2000s.



2 Chainz hopped on Twitter to share a cryptic tweet about ending his trap music career. "This gone be my last trap album, enjoy," he tweeted. However, fans aren't sure if he was referring to his 2020 album So Help Me God, or if he has one more trap album in the chamber.

So Help Me God opened with 25k units, placing it at no. 15 at the time of debut on Billboard. The project featured appearances from Kanye West, Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Lil Duval, and Brent Faiyaz. The veteran rapper just hopped on Yung Bleu's "Baddest" alongside Chris Bown. 2 Chainz will also be a headliner at this year's Hard Summer Festival, which takes place near Los Angeles. And as if all that isn't enough, he will also be making his movie debut in The Enforcer.