Devin Booker Close To Inking 5-Year $158 Million Extension With Phoenix Suns: Report

The Phoenix Suns are making progress in their rebuild. After bungling the Bledsoe/Dragic backcourt tandem a few years ago, adding too many pieces, and ultimately losing their key players to free-agency, the Suns are slowly re-emerging. The main ingredient in their potential upswing, at least on paper, remains Dev Booker, the Kentucky alum that swung for 70 points once last season, ending the season with averages of 24.9 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Booker and team officials are said to be close to finalizing a 5-year extension to the tune of $158 million, the absolute highest ask in the current CBA agreement. The Suns tabled their offer in person on Tuesday while in Los Angeles, and are seemingly only awaiting the conclusion of a league moratorium to announce the deal on Friday, according to league sources.

The Suns hope Dev Booker can lead a young core of 2018 No. 1 overall pick, center Deandre Ayton, No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges and 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson, and potentially Marquese Chriss and TJ Warren barring a complete letdown. Their quick rebuild reinforces a belief in the natural order of teams building via the Draft and withstanding the pressures of Free Agency. If successful the Suns will have a short window of time to stake their claim before the predatory chain of big market franchises commences their price-gauge on young talent.



