A$AP Rocky Teases Possible Album Themes With Studio Pic

We haven't heard a solo A$AP Rocky project in a minute as AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP feels like it was released ages ago. In reality, it hasn't even been three years but fans of the A$AP Mob and their leader Rocky wish for consistent yearly drops from the frontman. Rocky has been teasing a possible album release intermittently throughout the year, changing his Instagram avatar to that of a crash test dummy logo and teasing images of cars with yellow tape writing "testing" across them. The roll-out is slow and interesting, and while it appears to be heavily thought-out, Rocky's fans are clamoring for more information.

The post itself is somewhat cryptic and it continues the crash test dummy theme, which is looking to be a major inspiration for the Harlem-based rapper's next project. His caption confirms that he is in the studio, much to the delight of his supporters who have been patiently waiting for the ALLA follow-up. Rocky writes, "HOW THE WHOLE STUDIO LOOKIN RIGHT NOW 🚧," showing off the crash test-inspired set-up in a deeply lit room. Fans have been flooding his mentions, with every second comment insisting that he drop new music.

Although the post is not entirely revealing an album release date or anything of the sort, it confirms that Rocky is at work while continuing the crash test narrative that he has teased on and off. Could we be looking at an imminent drop for Rocky or do you see this dragging out until late this year or next?



