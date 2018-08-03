Pell Drops Off His New Track "Hear Me"

Pell blesses us with his new track "Hear Me."

Pell hasn't released a whole lot of music this year. In fact, since he dropped his excellent album, Girasoul, he's been relatively quiet for the most part with the exception of the release of his "Chirpin" remix featuring Terriona "Tank" Ball and Neno Calvin. He released that track a few months a go. Today, he delivers his first real track of the year with his song, "Hear Me."

Pell blesses us with a brand new banger titled, "Hear Me." As the first original track he's dropped this year, Pell comes in swinging. The rapper comes through with an anthemic hook and massive stadium size production on the track. The song hails production from Micah Jasper, G Koop and Billy Cigarette. It's another hot track that proves why people shouldn't sleep on Pell.

Quotable Lyrics
That was all in my system
Mary been the one I'm kissin'
One mic, roll extensions
Now the roaches look like fuckin' expeditions


