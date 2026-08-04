Y WOULD I CARE? - Song by Nettspend

Nettspend has become an icon of the underground rap world over the past couple of years. He burst onto the scene at a young age and delivered some big singles, as well as some well-received albums. Now, the artist is looking to tease his next move. He recently dropped a SoundCloud single, and on Tuesday, he came through with another. This time, he delivered the track "Y WOULD I CARE?" This track is a short and sweet effort, with Nettspend reverting to his signature flow. He pairs this with some synthy strings and glitchy drums.
Release Date: August 4, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Y WOULD I CARE?
And I'm, and I'm rollin' down in a lake (Yuh)
Why would I care if they poppin' fake (Uh)
I'm lookin' down, I ain't on the plate (Uh)
Your whereabouts, I ain't in ya way (Uh)