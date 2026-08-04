Y WOULD I CARE? - Song by Nettspend

Nettspend continues to drop new music on his SoundCloud, and his single "Y WOULD I CARE?" has fans beliving an album is near.

Nettspend has become an icon of the underground rap world over the past couple of years. He burst onto the scene at a young age and delivered some big singles, as well as some well-received albums. Now, the artist is looking to tease his next move. He recently dropped a SoundCloud single, and on Tuesday, he came through with another. This time, he delivered the track "Y WOULD I CARE?" This track is a short and sweet effort, with Nettspend reverting to his signature flow. He pairs this with some synthy strings and glitchy drums.

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