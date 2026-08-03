ScHoolboy Q Announces "10 Years Of Blank Face LP" Tour: How To Buy Tickets

ScHoolboy Q has been in the game for a while now, and there is no doubt that he has some incredible albums in his discography. Some are heralded as classics, while others are considered among the best released in that given year.
One of his albums that seems to be subject to debate is the Blank Face LP. This is a project that has certainly garnered some love over the years. Whether or not it is a classic is something that is still heavily debated. Although there is no denying that it is a uniquely dark entry in ScHoolboy Q's discography.
Well, this year, the album officially turns 10 years old. That is a pretty massive milestone, and to celebrate, Q wants to go out on the road. The "10 Years Of Blank Face LP" tour is set to begin on October 1 in Atlanta. There will be 10 shows, with the last one taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. There will be 10 shows in total.
Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?
ScHoolboy Q Goes On Tour
ScHoolboy Q Tour Dates:
- Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- Oct 03 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
- Oct 04 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore
- Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
- Oct 08 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
- Oct 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)
- Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
- Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
- Oct 16 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
How To Buy Tickets
Tickets will be available through artist pre-sale this Wednesday, August 4th at 10 AM local time right here. The public sale will begin Friday, August 7th.
Let us know if you will be going to the tour in the comments below.