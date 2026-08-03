ScHoolboy Q Announces "10 Years Of Blank Face LP" Tour: How To Buy Tickets

ScHoolboy Q is going on tour to support the 10-year anniversary of his 2016 juggernaut of an album, "Blank Face LP."

Well, this year, the album officially turns 10 years old. That is a pretty massive milestone, and to celebrate, Q wants to go out on the road. The "10 Years Of Blank Face LP" tour is set to begin on October 1 in Atlanta. There will be 10 shows, with the last one taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. There will be 10 shows in total.

One of his albums that seems to be subject to debate is the Blank Face LP. This is a project that has certainly garnered some love over the years. Whether or not it is a classic is something that is still heavily debated. Although there is no denying that it is a uniquely dark entry in ScHoolboy Q's discography.

ScHoolboy Q has been in the game for a while now, and there is no doubt that he has some incredible albums in his discography. Some are heralded as classics, while others are considered among the best released in that given year.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!