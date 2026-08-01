Brittney Griner Files For Divorce

A marriage that survived Brittney Griner's detention in Russia is now ending, as court documents reveal she has filed for divorce from Cherelle Griner.

The filing marks a dramatic turn for a relationship that became known far beyond basketball. When Brittney was arrested in Russia in 2022 on drug charges tied to vape cartridges containing hashish oil, Cherelle became the public face of the campaign to bring her home. She appeared on national television, met with government officials, and repeatedly urged the Biden administration to prioritize Brittney's release. Cherelle kept international attention fixed on the case during the athlete's 10-month detention.

Eight years after saying "I do," Brittney Griner is moving to end her marriage to Cherelle Griner, the woman who became one of her fiercest advocates during her nearly year-long detention in Russia. Court documents obtained by ABC News show the WNBA star filed for divorce Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. They state that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that there is "no hope of reconciliation." The filing says the couple separated on July 24.

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