Pocket Full - Song by The Musalini & 9th Wonder

Fans of 9th Wonder and The Musalini can get their project, The Don & Eye 3, on vinyl right now. However, if you want to listen to it on DSPs, you will have to wait until August 14. Until then, the two artists have left fans with a single. The single in question is "Pocket Full," which, at its core, is a song about sex and condoms. As always, 9th Wonder comes through with some special production. Meanwhile, The Musalini delivers dope bars and some low-key flows and cadences. We're excited to hear the entire project.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: THE DON & EYE 3: THE TRILOGY