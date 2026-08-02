Smarter Not Harder - Song by G.T. featuring Larry June

Bay Area artist G.T. teamed up with Detroit's Larry June for the new track "Smarter Not Harder," which brings things to a whisper.

G.T. and Larry June have merged their styles together on the new song, "Smarter Not Harder." As you are going to hear, this is a song that takes things exceptionally low-key. From the production to the quiet raps, it is clear that both artists would prefer to keep things to a whisper. Overall, it makes for a unique sound. This blending of Detroit and the West Coast sounds great, and if you're a fan of either artist, you will probably dig this new collab. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.

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