Smarter Not Harder - Song by G.T. featuring Larry June

G.T. and Larry June have merged their styles together on the new song, "Smarter Not Harder." As you are going to hear, this is a song that takes things exceptionally low-key. From the production to the quiet raps, it is clear that both artists would prefer to keep things to a whisper. Overall, it makes for a unique sound. This blending of Detroit and the West Coast sounds great, and if you're a fan of either artist, you will probably dig this new collab. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A