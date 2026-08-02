Monsterz - Song by Saint Bodhi featuring Freddie Gibbs

Singer Saint Bodhi just dropped off her new song "Monsterz," which comes with a catchy hook and a spirited feature from Freddie Gibbs.

California artist Saint Bodhi has always been able to shine thanks to dope raps and phenomenal sung vocals. These are all on display with the inspirational new track "Monsterz," featuring Freddie Gibbs . Saint Bodhi begins the song with those signature vocals, delivering a catchy hook with meaningful lyrics about fighting your own battles and demons. Freddie Gibbs comes through with a solid verse, which goes without saying given his track record. Saint Bodhi's rapped verses are also fantastic, and add to what is already a pretty dope track. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

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