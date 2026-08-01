You Can Always Come Back Home - Song by Jon Keith featuring Chance The Rapper

R&B singer Jon Keith has just come through with a gorgeous new track, accompanied by a Chance The Rapper feature.

Jon Keith is an R&B and pop titan who has proven that he can deliver gorgeous anthems. He has a voice that carries you to another place, and that remains true on the new song, "You Can Always Come Back Home." This latest piece from Jon Keith is accompanied by Chance The Rapper . Chance always sounds fantastic on these kinds of soulful songs. His voice adds new depth to the track, while Keith's hook is the true anchor of the song. If you need something that is going to uplift you this weekend, then "You Can Always Come Back Home" will fit the criteria.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!