You Can Always Come Back Home - Song by Jon Keith featuring Chance The Rapper

Jon Keith is an R&B and pop titan who has proven that he can deliver gorgeous anthems. He has a voice that carries you to another place, and that remains true on the new song, "You Can Always Come Back Home." This latest piece from Jon Keith is accompanied by Chance The Rapper. Chance always sounds fantastic on these kinds of soulful songs. His voice adds new depth to the track, while Keith's hook is the true anchor of the song. If you need something that is going to uplift you this weekend, then "You Can Always Come Back Home" will fit the criteria.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, R&B
Album: And Fly