No Effort 2 - Song by Tee Grizzley

BY Alexander Cole
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Tee Grizzley remains one of the most interesting storytellers in rap, and he is back with some straightforward bars on "No Effort 2."

Tee Grizzley is one of hip-hop's most literal storytellers. Whenever he drops a track, you know that the Detroit MC is going to have something interesting to recount. That is certainly the case on his latest track "No Effort 2." In true Tee Grizzley fashion, the beat is absolutely banging. The artist navigates this production with relative ease, while giving us some witty wordplay. It is the kind of song that has made Tee Grizzley such a fan favorite. He is still giving his fans something to ponder, and that is why "No Effort 2" is something you should be listening to today.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from No Effort 2

Only thing I can learn from the opps is how bein' homeless work
Everything fallin', when we strike, you know how bowlin' work
I remember drinkin' out the water hose, watchin' CatDog
Now if you ain't on the money route, you won't catch dog

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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