No Effort 2 - Song by Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley is one of hip-hop's most literal storytellers. Whenever he drops a track, you know that the Detroit MC is going to have something interesting to recount. That is certainly the case on his latest track "No Effort 2." In true Tee Grizzley fashion, the beat is absolutely banging. The artist navigates this production with relative ease, while giving us some witty wordplay. It is the kind of song that has made Tee Grizzley such a fan favorite. He is still giving his fans something to ponder, and that is why "No Effort 2" is something you should be listening to today.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from No Effort 2
Only thing I can learn from the opps is how bein' homeless work
Everything fallin', when we strike, you know how bowlin' work
I remember drinkin' out the water hose, watchin' CatDog
Now if you ain't on the money route, you won't catch dog