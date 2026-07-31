Paradise Records (Compilation) - Album by Logic

Logic has just come through with his new project "Paradise Records," which is a compilation album of sorts.

Logic is an artist who has been through lots of ups and downs throughout his career. In recent years, he has made a comeback that fans have appreciated. It has been a while since we've heard from him, but that all changed on Friday. He dropped off a new compilation album called Paradise Records. This new album contains some gorgeous tracks from Logic, who bounces between various genres on this new project. Ultimately, Logic's rapping ability is still top tier. As for the production, it is varied in a way that provides a little something for everyone.

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