Paradise Records (Compilation) - Album by Logic

Logic is an artist who has been through lots of ups and downs throughout his career. In recent years, he has made a comeback that fans have appreciated. It has been a while since we've heard from him, but that all changed on Friday. He dropped off a new compilation album called Paradise Records. This new album contains some gorgeous tracks from Logic, who bounces between various genres on this new project. Ultimately, Logic's rapping ability is still top tier. As for the production, it is varied in a way that provides a little something for everyone.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Paradise Records (Compilation)
- SLOB
- FOMO
- Raider of the Lost art ft. Madlib
- Old Logic
- A Man Free
- Supreme ft. T Man The Wizard
- Catch Me if You Can
- Tokyo Time
- Round About Midnight
- Call Them Less ft. T Man The Wizard, C Dot Castro, & ADE
- Bad Motherfucker
- It's All Your Fault