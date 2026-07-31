Paradise Records (Compilation) - Album by Logic

BY Alexander Cole
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Paradise Records (Compilation) Paradise Records (Compilation)
Logic has just come through with his new project "Paradise Records," which is a compilation album of sorts.

Logic is an artist who has been through lots of ups and downs throughout his career. In recent years, he has made a comeback that fans have appreciated. It has been a while since we've heard from him, but that all changed on Friday. He dropped off a new compilation album called Paradise Records. This new album contains some gorgeous tracks from Logic, who bounces between various genres on this new project. Ultimately, Logic's rapping ability is still top tier. As for the production, it is varied in a way that provides a little something for everyone.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Paradise Records (Compilation)
  1. SLOB
  2. FOMO
  3. Raider of the Lost art ft. Madlib
  4. Old Logic
  5. A Man Free
  6. Supreme ft. T Man The Wizard
  7. Catch Me if You Can
  8. Tokyo Time
  9. Round About Midnight
  10. Call Them Less ft. T Man The Wizard, C Dot Castro, & ADE
  11. Bad Motherfucker
  12. It's All Your Fault
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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