Show Me Love - Song by Skilla Baby

Skilla Baby is dropping "The Price of Fame" in August, but first, he has arrived with his brand-new track, "Show Me Love."

Skilla Baby is a Detroit artist who has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. Overall, the artist remains at the top of his game, and on August 21, he will drop his new album, The Price Of Fame. On Friday, he came through with his latest single, "Show Me Love." It is a song with some incredible production, as well as an extended outro which speaks to the emotions of the track. Meanwhile, Skilla Baby comes through with a melodic and catchy performance. It is yet another song which displays his talents.

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