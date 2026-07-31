Light It Up - Song by NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa is an artist who likes to take risks with his music, and his latest single "Light It Up" is an example of that.

NLE Choppa has been through some interesting artistic evolutions over the years. His fans have stuck with him through it all. Now, he is here with the track "Light It Up," which might be one of his catchiest and bounciest to date. The flows are there, as is the production, which certainly does dip into 80s territory. With numerous artists trying to get into the 80s music trend, NLE looks to be interested in doing the same. Whether or not he takes the sound further, is something that remains to be seen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!