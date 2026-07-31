Light It Up - Song by NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa has been through some interesting artistic evolutions over the years. His fans have stuck with him through it all. Now, he is here with the track "Light It Up," which might be one of his catchiest and bounciest to date. The flows are there, as is the production, which certainly does dip into 80s territory. With numerous artists trying to get into the 80s music trend, NLE looks to be interested in doing the same. Whether or not he takes the sound further, is something that remains to be seen.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Light It Up
This for the girls who fat in the back (Beep, beep)
Dump truck, how you carry all that? (That)
Yeah, sittin' good (Good), mornin' and wood (Wood)
Grip it as you should, lick it as you should