Overthink - Song by Wale featuring Elmiene

Wale and British singer Elmiene are joining forces on "Overthink," a collaboration that proves R&B is in good hands. The record serves as the latest preview of Wale's upcoming album Early Hours. For fans of both artists, this is one collab that doesn't miss. Wale's lyrical delivery paired with Elmiene's buttery vocals bring this song to life as the two discuss something everyone can relate to: overthinking. Listeners have already praised the collaboration online, with many highlighting Elmiene's soulful vocals and Wale's reflective songwriting as a natural fit. As Wale gears up for his next album, "Overthink" offers another reminder of why he's remained one of rap's most versatile lyricists. He thrives when he's in his rap paired with melodic R&B vibe.