Overthink - Song by Wale featuring Elmiene

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.38.23 PM Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.38.23 PM
A collaboration that doesn't miss.

Wale and British singer Elmiene are joining forces on "Overthink," a collaboration that proves R&B is in good hands. The record serves as the latest preview of Wale's upcoming album Early Hours. For fans of both artists, this is one collab that doesn't miss. Wale's lyrical delivery paired with Elmiene's buttery vocals bring this song to life as the two discuss something everyone can relate to: overthinking. Listeners have already praised the collaboration online, with many highlighting Elmiene's soulful vocals and Wale's reflective songwriting as a natural fit. As Wale gears up for his next album, "Overthink" offers another reminder of why he's remained one of rap's most versatile lyricists. He thrives when he's in his rap paired with melodic R&B vibe.

Genre: R&B
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

My mind is a circus
And you my caress and carousel
The city's on fire now
But the lighter was in your shelf

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video
Better Days Songs Better Days - Song by Naomi Sharon
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0