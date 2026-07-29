Max B And Karen Civil Clash After He Says She Was "Terminated"

What appeared to be a routine business announcement quickly spiraled into a public disagreement after Max B and Karen Civil offered conflicting accounts of what happened after their working relationship ended. The rapper announced this week that Civil is no longer part of his team, revealing the split had actually taken place more than a month ago.
"Karen Civil is no longer a part of my team. Ms. Civil was effectively terminated on June 28th. For all business inquiries and matters moving forward, please contact Breon or Jow directly." Civil responded without disputing the separation itself. Instead, she reflected on the work her company completed during Max B's return to the spotlight, pointing to several milestones she says Always Civil helped make possible.
"From supporting your return home, to securing GQ, helping position the business for its partnership with @defiantxrecords, and bringing this chapter to the BET Awards stage, @alwayscivil's work is not complete. We are proud of everything we built together and wish you and your new team continued success!"
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A Mess Of Back & Forths
The conversation took another turn after fans began speculating about the breakup on X. When one user accused Civil of stealing money, a reply from Max B's account insisted "the business was fine," seemingly shutting down the rumor. That reassurance didn't last long. A later post from the same account claimed Civil had hacked his Instagram, prompting another response from the veteran publicist.
"Max's IG page was not hacked," Civil wrote, adding that the Always Civil team had simply "closed out the backend access, relationships, and connections tied to that work." She followed up with another statement. "To provide clarity, Always Civil has concluded operating any NEW business with/for Max B since the BET Awards. Certain Max B social properties STILL will remain under the direction of @AlwaysCivil. Wishing him the best moving forward!"
Meanwhile, Max B shared on his IG: "I'm not sure why you're trying to save face, but the reality is you've done a lot that led me to letting you go. So getting on social media and acting like you've done all these great things for me is simply not true. Leave me out of your narrative, keep my name out of your mouth, and move on."
Neither Max B nor Civil has shared additional details about what led to the split. Check out the posts below.