Max B And Karen Civil Clash After He Says She Was "Terminated"

A business split between Max B and Karen Civil turned into a public dispute as both addressed rumors and management online.

Meanwhile, Max B shared on his IG: "I'm not sure why you're trying to save face , but the reality is you've done a lot that led me to letting you go. So getting on social media and acting like you've done all these great things for me is simply not true. Leave me out of your narrative, keep my name out of your mouth, and move on."

"Max's IG page was not hacked," Civil wrote, adding that the Always Civil team had simply "closed out the backend access, relationships, and connections tied to that work." She followed up with another statement. "To provide clarity, Always Civil has concluded operating any NEW business with/for Max B since the BET Awards. Certain Max B social properties STILL will remain under the direction of @AlwaysCivil. Wishing him the best moving forward!"

"Karen Civil is no longer a part of my team. Ms. Civil was effectively terminated on June 28th. For all business inquiries and matters moving forward, please contact Breon or Jow directly." Civil responded without disputing the separation itself. Instead, she reflected on the work her company completed during Max B's return to the spotlight, pointing to several milestones she says Always Civil helped make possible.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.