Legal action from Ariana Grande aims to identify the people she says hacked her collaborators and leaked unreleased music.

The lawsuit also claims the stolen files were marketed on the dark web for substantial amounts of money, allowing others to profit from content that was never intended to reach the public. Grande argues the leaks caused significant damage, both personally and professionally, by stripping her of the ability to decide when and how her work would be shared.

Years of music leaks have become an unfortunate reality for some of the industry's biggest stars. Ariana Grande is now taking that fight into the courtroom. TMZ reports that the Grammy-winning singer filed a lawsuit in California against a group of unidentified defendants she believes are responsible for hacking into the digital accounts of creators connected to her work. According to the complaint, the alleged cyberattacks led to the theft of unreleased songs, private photos, videos, and recordings documenting her creative process.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.