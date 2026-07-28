Years of music leaks have become an unfortunate reality for some of the industry's biggest stars. Ariana Grande is now taking that fight into the courtroom. TMZ reports that the Grammy-winning singer filed a lawsuit in California against a group of unidentified defendants she believes are responsible for hacking into the digital accounts of creators connected to her work. According to the complaint, the alleged cyberattacks led to the theft of unreleased songs, private photos, videos, and recordings documenting her creative process.
Rather than focusing on a single breach, the lawsuit describes what Grande claims has been a recurring problem throughout her career. She alleges the individuals behind the attacks repeatedly gained unauthorized access to sensitive material before distributing or selling it without her permission.
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The Leaks Made Their Way To The Dark Web
The lawsuit also claims the stolen files were marketed on the dark web for substantial amounts of money, allowing others to profit from content that was never intended to reach the public. Grande argues the leaks caused significant damage, both personally and professionally, by stripping her of the ability to decide when and how her work would be shared.
Because the identities of those allegedly involved remain unknown, the complaint names up to 100 John Doe defendants. In addition to the individuals accused of carrying out the hacks, the lawsuit targets anyone alleged to have helped distribute, broker, or purchase the stolen material. Grande hopes the legal process will ultimately identify those responsible and prevent any further circulation of the content.