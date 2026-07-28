LA - Song by Blu & Sndtrak

Earlier this year, Blu teamed up with Exile for the album, Time Heals Everything. Blu is keeping himself busy, as he and producer Sndtrak announced a joint album dropping on September 4, LA. Sndtrak is a 9th Wonder affiliate who has worked with some of the biggest names in rap. He and Blu got to showcase their chemistry on their latest effort, "LA," which just so happens to be the album's title track. Considering the artists involved, you can imagine that this is just quality work, through and through. Sndtrak's production is tight and gritty with syncopated rhythms. Meanwhile, Blu delivers dope bars about Los Angeles and the West Coast. There is some real energy here, and we are excited for the full album.
Release Date: July 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A