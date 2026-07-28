LA - Song by Blu & Sndtrak

Blu and Sndtrak have a new album dropping on September 4, and on Tuesday, the two delivered the album's title track, "LA."

Earlier this year, Blu teamed up with Exile for the album, Time Heals Everything. Blu is keeping himself busy, as he and producer Sndtrak announced a joint album dropping on September 4, LA. Sndtrak is a 9th Wonder affiliate who has worked with some of the biggest names in rap. He and Blu got to showcase their chemistry on their latest effort, "LA," which just so happens to be the album's title track. Considering the artists involved, you can imagine that this is just quality work, through and through. Sndtrak's production is tight and gritty with syncopated rhythms. Meanwhile, Blu delivers dope bars about Los Angeles and the West Coast. There is some real energy here, and we are excited for the full album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!