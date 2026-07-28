STEP2DIS - Song by Nettspend

Nettspend is an artist who broke out at a young age. Consequently, he still has a long way to go before coming into his own. His sound has been developing, and the results have been interesting, to say the least. Perhaps the best example of this is his latest SoundCloud release, "STEP2DIS." Overall, this is one of Nettspend's noisier songs to date. From the distorted production that bounces around your ears to the overcooked autotune, this is a song that can be difficult to take in. That said, it's cool to see Nettspend experiment and take his sound to its extremes.
Release Date: July 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from STEP2DIS
Comin' in, comin' in hot (Woo, oh yeah, yeah)
Oh-oh, they comin' in hot (Go)
Yeah, fully out, fishy fully out
This bitch fully out, this bitch fully out, yeah