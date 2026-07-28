STEP2DIS - Song by Nettspend

Nettspend has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, and his latest single shows his growth.

Nettspend is an artist who broke out at a young age. Consequently, he still has a long way to go before coming into his own. His sound has been developing, and the results have been interesting, to say the least. Perhaps the best example of this is his latest SoundCloud release, "STEP2DIS." Overall, this is one of Nettspend's noisier songs to date. From the distorted production that bounces around your ears to the overcooked autotune, this is a song that can be difficult to take in. That said, it's cool to see Nettspend experiment and take his sound to its extremes.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!