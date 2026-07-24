A Different Kind - Song by Rakim

Rakim is arguably one of the most influential rappers of all time. He has stayed true to himself throughout the decades and continues to put out great music, filled with dope bars. That is certainly the case on his new single, "A Different Kind," which is set to be part of the tracklist for The Godbody LP. Once again, this is a song in which Rakim gives you an onslaught of bars. He does this over exciting production that fans will be familiar with. As for the visual, Rakim pays homage to the New York Knicks and their latest NBA Championship. It is a slice of New York, through and through.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Godbody LP