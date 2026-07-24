A Different Kind - Song by Rakim

Rakim is one of hip-hop's greatest legends, and on Friday, he dropped off his latest single, a bar-filled onslaught, "A Different Kind."

Rakim is arguably one of the most influential rappers of all time. He has stayed true to himself throughout the decades and continues to put out great music, filled with dope bars. That is certainly the case on his new single, "A Different Kind," which is set to be part of the tracklist for The Godbody LP. Once again, this is a song in which Rakim gives you an onslaught of bars. He does this over exciting production that fans will be familiar with. As for the visual, Rakim pays homage to the New York Knicks and their latest NBA Championship. It is a slice of New York, through and through.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!