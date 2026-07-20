I'll Believe It When I See It - Album by Dave Blunts

Dave Blunts is a shameless edgelord, and the lyrics in his music reflect this. Since detaching himself from Ye, there have been some rumblings about what his next move would be. As it turns out, not much has changed. His latest 12-track project, "I'll Believe It When I See It," reflects this. It is a project that contains the same kinds of lyrics we have heard before. Furthermore, we get that same knock-off Juice WRLD flow that made Blunts famous in the first place.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for I'll Believe It When I See It
- Shuey Got A Job
- Burning Spoons
- vbucks
- One More Day
- Cupcake
- World Champ
- Rollie
- Scale
- Back on Oxygen
- Unnecessary
- Ciara Come Home
- Drown