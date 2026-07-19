I Can't Tell – Song by Peezy & Babyfxce E

"I Can't Tell" by Peezy and Babyfxce E is a bouncy and minimal ode to all the different types of women they love.

I ain't player hating, I ain't discriminating, I f**k with snow bunnies too, s**t, I ain't racist, Just like Baskin and Robbins, I got all flavors Just like Baskin and Robbins, I got 31, In the spot right now, we got more to come

Michigan MCs often share a cold and calculated chemistry across minimal and fluttery production, a tradition Peezy and Babyfxce E uphold on their new song "I Can't Tell." The track is about all the different types of women they love to be with, and they pepper their verses with some cheeky bars and comical refrains while sticking to the topic at hand religiously. Dark piano chords and persistent, low hi-hats give that Michigan vibe, and it keeps both rappers in the spotlight. While it's not a revolutionary cut or a change of pace for either artist, it definitely lives up to its lustful and indiscriminate concept.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.