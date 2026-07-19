I Can't Tell – Song by Peezy & Babyfxce E

Michigan MCs often share a cold and calculated chemistry across minimal and fluttery production, a tradition Peezy and Babyfxce E uphold on their new song "I Can't Tell." The track is about all the different types of women they love to be with, and they pepper their verses with some cheeky bars and comical refrains while sticking to the topic at hand religiously. Dark piano chords and persistent, low hi-hats give that Michigan vibe, and it keeps both rappers in the spotlight. While it's not a revolutionary cut or a change of pace for either artist, it definitely lives up to its lustful and indiscriminate concept.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from I Can't Tell
I ain't player hating, I ain't discriminating,
I f**k with snow bunnies too, s**t, I ain't racist,
Just like Baskin and Robbins, I got all flavors
Just like Baskin and Robbins, I got 31,
In the spot right now, we got more to come