Forgive Never Forget – Song by Luhh Dyl

Luhh Dyl continues to put on for Detroit, sometimes expanding his sound into more aggressive corners. But sometimes, he pulls back on the bravado to touch on some more emotive topics and provide a more melancholy vibe. That's what Dyl's new single "Forgive Never Forget" shoots for, led by soft guitar chords and ghostly background vocals. The drums are pretty snappy and understated, and they keep his relentlessly quick flows in check. As such, the track's energy still maintains its melodic calm while amping the energy up via the rapping performance. It's a very reflective cut from the Michigan MC, and he feels comfortable on the beat despite these contrasts.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Forgive Never Forget
The person that had me the one that did it, you should've seen how that life s**t did him,
You should've seen how that lifestyle did him, I'm workin' so hard to not be that n***a,
I know the Bible say honor your parents, so shout out Dukes, she did her big one,
Already forgave him for what he did, but I know one thing, I'll never forget it