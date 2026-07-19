Forgive Never Forget – Song by Luhh Dyl

"Forgive Never Forget" by Luhh Dyl is one of his most melancholy and low-key cuts, and doesn't sacrifice speedy bar work to achieve this.

The person that had me the one that did it, you should've seen how that life s**t did him, You should've seen how that lifestyle did him, I'm workin' so hard to not be that n***a, I know the Bible say honor your parents, so shout out Dukes, she did her big one, Already forgave him for what he did, but I know one thing, I'll never forget it

Luhh Dyl continues to put on for Detroit, sometimes expanding his sound into more aggressive corners. But sometimes, he pulls back on the bravado to touch on some more emotive topics and provide a more melancholy vibe. That's what Dyl's new single "Forgive Never Forget" shoots for, led by soft guitar chords and ghostly background vocals. The drums are pretty snappy and understated, and they keep his relentlessly quick flows in check. As such, the track's energy still maintains its melodic calm while amping the energy up via the rapping performance. It's a very reflective cut from the Michigan MC, and he feels comfortable on the beat despite these contrasts.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.