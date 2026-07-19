On E – Song by Thouxanbanfauni & 1900Rugrat

Thouxanbanfauni is one of the most influential names in 2010s SoundCloud hip-hop and all the scenes the underground have birthed since. He's still linking up with newer names to this day, dropping the new single "On E" featuring 1900Rugrat, and it's a pretty woozy and off-putting banger. The drums still hit hard, but some odd synth tones and clashing pads add a lot of chaos and dissonance to the mix. It still works well with each artist's acidic deliveries and drawled flows, although Thouxanbanfauni speeds the flow up a little bit in the second verse. This crossover between generations is something rap fans would love to hear more of, so hopefully other artists follow suit.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A