On E – Song by Thouxanbanfauni & 1900Rugrat

"On E" by Thouxanbanfauni and 1900Rugrat sees two distinct generations of hip-hop coming together for a grimy banger.

Thouxanbanfauni is one of the most influential names in 2010s SoundCloud hip-hop and all the scenes the underground have birthed since. He's still linking up with newer names to this day, dropping the new single "On E" featuring 1900Rugrat, and it's a pretty woozy and off-putting banger. The drums still hit hard, but some odd synth tones and clashing pads add a lot of chaos and dissonance to the mix. It still works well with each artist's acidic deliveries and drawled flows, although Thouxanbanfauni speeds the flow up a little bit in the second verse. This crossover between generations is something rap fans would love to hear more of, so hopefully other artists follow suit.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.