WTW? First Day Out – Songs by Sleepy Hallow

Sleepy Hallow is one of New York City's biggest drill rappers, and he recently served a prison sentence on gang conspiracy charges. But he's out now, and celebrated his release by dropping the WTW? First Day Out two-pack with the "WTW?" freestyle and the Annalise-assisted "First Day Out" track. The first is a more low-key, melancholy, and cold take, with Hallow easing into his vocal delivery with composure and calm. On the other hand, the second is a more bouncy and high-energy drill cut with roaring guitars and Sleepy's trademark flows. For those who missed the Flatbush MC and want to get back into Brooklyn drill, these new tracks should satisfy.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from First Day Out
I got chops in the crib, I ain't dying at home,
They don't like when I get in my zone,
I'm trying to gеt right, they keep saying I'm wrong,
Stop playing, girl, watch your tone