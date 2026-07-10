Gangsta in the Ghetto - Song by Ace Bizzy

Ace Bizzy is embracing the flashy side of street life on his latest single, "Gangsta In The Ghetto." Built around heavy-bass production and confident bars, the record finds the rapper celebrating making it rain at the strip club, staying fresh in designer, and maintaining his status in the trap. Throughout the track, Ace Bizzy balances street-minded lyricism with larger-than-life flexes, delivering an anthem rooted in hustle and success. With its hard-hitting energy and catchy hook, "Gangsta In The Ghetto" is aimed squarely at fans of Southern trap and club-ready rap.