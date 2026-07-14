Homegrown - Song by Nippa featuring Blxst

UK R&B singer Nippa is back with his latest track, and it comes with a feature from the West Coast's own, Blxst.

Nippa is a UK R&B artist who has been dazzling fans with his smooth tracks that always contain gorgeous instrumentals, and a ton of heart. On Friday, he delivered yet another one of those songs, this time with "Homegrown." This time around, Nippa has brought Blxst along for the rise. Stateside, fans know Blxst as a West Coast artist whose melodies have blessed songs by the likes of Kendrick Lamar . Together, these two vocal heavyweights pack a punch, culminating in a song that we will be playing quite a bit throughout the Summer.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!