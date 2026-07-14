Homegrown - Song by Nippa featuring Blxst

Nippa is a UK R&B artist who has been dazzling fans with his smooth tracks that always contain gorgeous instrumentals, and a ton of heart. On Friday, he delivered yet another one of those songs, this time with "Homegrown." This time around, Nippa has brought Blxst along for the rise. Stateside, fans know Blxst as a West Coast artist whose melodies have blessed songs by the likes of Kendrick Lamar. Together, these two vocal heavyweights pack a punch, culminating in a song that we will be playing quite a bit throughout the Summer.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A